Romania’s 2024 solar additions hit 1.7 GW

Romania installed 1.7 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the RPIA.

RPIA Policy Officer Irene Mihai told pv magazine that the figure consists of 600 MW of utility-scale projects and 1.1 GW of distributed generation installations, pushing Romania to almost 5 GW of cumulative installed capacity.

The result marks Romania’s second year of strong solar growth, with 1.5 GW added in 2023, up from 300 MW in 2022, according to the RPIA. Mihai said the nation's solar sector is gradually moving toward maturity, “underpinned by a more stable legislative framework striving to reduce uncertainties and volatility.”

A 2025 target of deploying 2 GW looks “attainable” based on the association’s current data, Mihai added, with more than 1.6 GW of sites under construction at various stages as of this month.

“Henceforth, the number of finalized projects may exceed our expectations,” Mihai said. “For 2026, we anticipate a similar development rate for both utility-scale and distributed generation.”

Mihai said record funding for large-scale projects, higher renewable energy targets, streamlined permitting procedures, and Romania’s first contracts for difference (CfD) tender drove growth in 2024. The CfD auction awarded contracts to 11 solar projects out of 36 applicants, according to the RPIA’s data.



“The weighted average prices for wind and solar were €65 ($67.45)/MWh and €51/MWh, respectively, both significantly below the ceiling of €82/MWh and €78/MWh,” Mihai said. “Whereas lower than expected, I would say that these results are an indicator of confidence in the stability and predictability of the market.”

Other legislation supporting Romania’s solar market in 2024 included changes to methodological norms on dual land use adopted in December, said Mihai. The changes will allow renewable energy projects on pastures and grasslands with partial removal of the land from the agricultural circuit.

Romania also accelerated the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) after the government ruled that storage systems are no longer considered final consumption. This exempts them from transmission, distribution, and cogeneration tariffs when energy is taken from or reintroduced to the grid. RPIA’s figures show BESS capacity grew from 10 MW/20 MWh at the start of 2024 to 137 MW/269 MWh by year’s end, with the country aiming for 5 GW of storage by the end of 2026.

Mihai said Romania’s regulatory framework for solar is already well streamlined, as most projects take 1.5 to two years from permitting to grid connection. However, he noted the system could be strengthened by increasing accountability for delays through stricter timelines, penalties for non-compliance, and transparent reporting mechanisms.

“Additionally, it is crucial to enhance coordination among various stakeholders, including authorities, grid operators, and the industry, to ensure a smooth and efficient process,” Mihai said. “By taking these steps, we can create a more robust and efficient regulatory environment that supports the rapid expansion of solar PV projects and contributes to the country's renewable energy goals.”

Last year, Romania’s National Energy and Climate Plan and Romania’s Energy Strategy raised the renewable energy share target from 30.7% to 38.3% by 2030 and to 44% by 2035. For solar, this increase translates into a target of 10 GW by the end of the decade.

Since the start of this year, Romania has announced a €150 million funding program for standalone BESS and approved plans for a 1.5 GW solar panel factory.