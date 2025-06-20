Spanish researchers claim nest boxes in PV plants often misused for greenwashing

From pv magazine Spain
In Spain, current legislation encourages and often requires energy companies to implement biodiversity offset measures, such as installing nest boxes. This practice is widely used in energy infrastructure and appears in up to 85.6% of PV plants.
The problem, according to new research from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and the University of Extremadura, is that these measures are sometimes implemented without ecological justification.
The researchers said most nest boxes are poorly designed, placed in unsuitable habitats, and intended for species not present in the area. They added that improper installation can create ecological traps and enable greenwashing.
Through a comprehensive review of environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for PV plants across Spain – the country with the greatest biodiversity in the European Union and the highest number of planned renewable energy projects – the team examined the ecological suitability of nest box installations.
Nest-box design and implementation often show recurring flaws, said the researchers in “Nest-box provisioning as an offset or greenwashing practice in renewables projects,” which was recently published in Biological Conservation. In 42 of 65 cases involving species-specific nest boxes, they found no evidence that the target species had bred in the area before the PV plant was built.
Most PV plants in Spain are located in arid, semi-arid, or steppe habitats, where measures that attract forest or generalist species may increase predator presence, potentially harming steppe bird communities. Of the PV plants sampled, 114 (87.7%) were within 3 km of areas that could host steppe prey species.
Nest boxes are also often placed at high densities and in visible locations, such as near roads and along PV plant edges, to publicize compensatory actions.
“This location can negatively affect bird species that use the boxes for at least four reasons: a) Traffic noise can disrupt adult feeding behavior and chick development; b) Proximity to roads increases the risk of vehicle collisions; c) High nest box density can attract competing species, displacing target species; d) High visibility and easy access increase reproductive failure due to vandalism,” the researchers said.
They also observed that extremely high temperatures inside nest boxes had caused the direct mortality of lesser kestrel chicks. In addition, they noted that nest-box materials can affect microclimate conditions, influencing ectoparasite development.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.