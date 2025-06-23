China’s Sunrev Solar to build 2 GW solar cell, module factory in Egypt

Chinese solar company Sunrev Solar will build an integrated industrial complex for solar components in Egypt’s Ain Sokhna industrial zone, which is part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone in the east of the country.

A signing ceremony took place last week between Sunrev Solar and the Egyptian government, attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The first phase will include two integrated factories producing 2 GW of solar cells and 2 GW of solar modules. The cornerstone was laid last week, with completion expected in the first half of 2026.

The second phase will localize production of raw materials including silicon ingots and silicon wafers. Together, both phases will cover 200,000 square meters.

The total investment value is estimated at $200 million, making it one of the largest industrial renewable energy investments in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The first phase will cost $90 million and the second $110 million.

The Egypt State Information Service said the project will create more than 1,800 direct jobs across both phases. Exports of products from the complex to regional and international markets are expected to generate $300 million in annual revenues.

He Fei, managing director of Sunrev Solar, said the company will bring its most advanced solar technologies “to combine Chinese speed and Egyptian wisdom to efficiently achieve the project’s objectives.”

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, said the project is not only an industrial development but also a major socio-economic milestone. “The choice of Sokhna reflects its competitive advantages, including its strategic location, modern infrastructure, integration with Sokhna Port, and the incentives [the economic zone] provides,” he added.

In November 2024, Chinese manufacturer JA Solar signed an agreement with the Egyptian government to build two solar manufacturing facilities in Egypt. The company is overseeing the construction of a 2 GW solar cell factory and 2 GW solar module factory, partnering with local companies and Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities.