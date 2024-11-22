JA Solar plans 2 GW solar cell, module factory in Egypt

The Egyptian government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Global South Utilities and China’s JA Solar to set up two solar manufacturing facilities at unspecified locations. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony.

JA Solar will oversee the construction of a 2 GW solar cell factory and a 2 GW PV module factory, partnering with local Egyptian entities. The solar cell factory will cost $138 million, while the module factory will require $75 million.

Global South Utilities will help JA Solar to conduct feasibility studies and secure government subsidies.

The factories will primarily supply Egypt’s domestic market while bolstering local supply chains with materials like glass and aluminum. Egyptian officials emphasized the role of the facilities in supporting Egypt's renewable energy targets and economic development.

JA Solar, a leading solar manufacturer, reported 57 GW in PV module shipments in 2023, with 37.6 GW shipped in the first three quarters of 2024 – half to overseas markets.

Egypt aims to generate 42% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.