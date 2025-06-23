Indian researchers develop fast-charging sodium-ion battery, promising over 3,000 cycles

From ESS News

Researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru have developed a sodium-ion battery (SIB) anode with fast-charging capability and long cycle life.

The work focuses on a NASICON-type anode material, which was engineered through nanoscale particle sizing, carbon coating, and aluminum doping to improve ionic conductivity and structural stability.

According to the team, the resulting cell can charge to 80 percent in six minutes and retains capacity over more than 3,000 cycles. These results were obtained through lab-based electrochemical cycling and supported by quantum simulations. The researchers, led by Premkumar Senguttuvan and PhD candidate Biplab Patra, note that the battery’s performance addresses common shortcomings in conventional SIBs, such as sluggish charging and reduced longevity.

