Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon price fell by another 6.27% this week

Polysilicon prices continue to decline, According to the Silicon Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA), average transaction prices for N-type dense polycrystalline feedstock dropped to CNY 34,400/ton ($4,740), down 6.27% week-on-week. N-type granular silicon also fell by 2.9% to CNY 33,500/ton. P-type polysilicon recorded no bulk transactions. As of this week, 11 polysilicon producers remain operational, all under reduced loads. Some capacity is set to resume in June, lifting monthly output expectations by approximately 8% from May. Further downstream, wafer prices continued to soften. n-type G10L wafers fell 3.23% week-on-week to CNY 0.90/piece, while G12R and G12 wafers dropped to CNY 1.04 and CNY 1.25 respectively. Prices for solar cells and modules held steady at CNY 0.24–0.25/W and CNY 0.66–0.67/W. However, downstream demand remains tepid, suggesting continued price pressure on wafers in the near term.

Datang Corporation unveiled shortlisted candidates for its 2025–2026 centralized inverter procurement. The tender, split into two segments totaling 16GW, includes 14GW of string inverters and 2GW of central inverters. Huawei, Zhuzhou Converters Technology, and Sungrow were named for the former, while Zhuzhou and TBEA were selected for the latter.

Aiko Solar published a feasibility report on the use of proceeds from its upcoming private A-share placement, seeking to raise up to CNY 3.5 billion ($482 million). Around CNY 3 billion will be allocated to the sixth phase of its n-type ABC crystalline silicon solar cell plant in Yiwu, Zhejiang. The facility, with a designed capacity of 15 GW based on its N-type ABC cell technology, is part of Aiko’s broader plan to expand ABC module capacity to 35 GW by the end of 2025. Currently installed capacity stands at roughly 20 GW.

Grand Sunergy announced on June 21 that its tier-two subsidiary, Anhui Grand Sunergy Tech, signed a major contract with CGN Power for module supply under CGN’s 2025 solar equipment framework. The deal is valued at CNY 1.0425 billion and covers around 1.5 GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules.