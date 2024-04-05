Chinese PV Industry Brief: Datang to procure 16 GW of solar modules

Datang has kicked off the procurement process for 16 GW of solar modules, including 13 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, 2 GW of passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) modules, and 1 GW of heterojunction products.

Image: N509FZ, Wikimedia Commons

Datang Group has launched its 2024-25 solar module procurement process, in a bid to secure 16 GW of panels. The tender is divided into three lots for TOPCon, PERC, and heterojunction modules. The Chinese power generation company aims to procure 16 GW of TOPCon panels, 2 GW of PERC panels, and 1 GW of heterojunction modules.

Ancai Hi-Tech (ACHT) has recorded CNY 5.196 billion ($718.3 million) of revenue in 2023, marking a 25.38% increase year on year, while its net profit declined by 124.9% to CNY 19.287 million. Although production in the PV glass segment reached 200 million square meters, up 107.33% year on year, declining prices led to a historic low in ACHT's PV glass gross profit margin, which plummeted to 13.06% in 2023.

Daqo has reported a 47.22% year-on-year decrease in 2023 operating income to CNY 16.33 billion, with net profit attributable to shareholders falling by 69.86% to CNY5.76 billion. It attributed the decline to a significant increase in polysilicon supply in China, resulting in a sharp drop in prices and affecting the company's financial performance. However, the polysilicon manufacturer posted a 47.84% year-on-year increase in polysilicon production to 198,000 metric tons and a 50.48% year-on-year jump in sales volume to 200,000 tons in fiscal 2023.

