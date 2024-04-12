Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA says polysilicon, wafer prices continue to fall

The CNMIA‘s silicon branch said that it recorded a decline in polysilicon prices this week. Prices for n-type rod silicon ranged from CNY 55,000 to CNY 60,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 58,600 per ton, down 3.3% from the previous week. N-type granular silicon prices ranged from CNY 51,000 to CNY 54,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 52,000 per ton, down 5.54%. Grade I p-type polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 50,000 to CNY 53,000 per ton, down 19.9% from the preceding week. The CNMIA noted a growing disparity between the upstream and downstream sectors in the silicon industrial chain. It also reported a downward trend for wafer prices. P-type M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm /150μm) averaged CNY 1.70 each, down 3.53%, while n-type M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm /130μm/256mm) averaged CNY 1.60 each, for a 5.88% weekly decline. P-type G12 monocrystalline silicon wafers (210 mm /150μm) averaged CNY 2.15 per piece, down 15.69% on a week-on-week basis. Major silicon wafer suppliers projected domestic silicon wafer production of around 63 GW in China for April, down by 9.7% year on year. Solar cell production is estimated to range between 60 GW and 62 GW, with PV module production expected to reach 54 GW. P-type M10 cell prices have fallen to CNY 0.34 per watt, while n-type M10 cell prices have fallen to CNY 0.42 per watt, resulting in a narrower price difference of CNY 0.08 per watt between P-type and N-type.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.