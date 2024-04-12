Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA says polysilicon, wafer prices continue to fall

The CNMIA‘s silicon branch said that it recorded a decline in polysilicon prices this week. Prices for n-type rod silicon ranged from CNY 55,000 to CNY 60,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 58,600 per ton, down 3.3% from the previous week. N-type granular silicon prices ranged from CNY 51,000 to CNY 54,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 52,000 per ton, down 5.54%. Grade I p-type polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 50,000 to CNY 53,000 per ton, down 19.9% from the preceding week. The CNMIA noted a growing disparity between the upstream and downstream sectors in the silicon industrial chain. It also reported a downward trend for wafer prices. P-type M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm /150μm) averaged CNY 1.70 each, down 3.53%, while n-type M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm /130μm/256mm) averaged CNY 1.60 each, for a 5.88% weekly decline. P-type G12 monocrystalline silicon wafers (210 mm /150μm) averaged CNY 2.15 per piece, down 15.69% on a week-on-week basis. Major silicon wafer suppliers projected domestic silicon wafer production of around 63 GW in China for April, down by 9.7% year on year. Solar cell production is estimated to range between 60 GW and 62 GW, with PV module production expected to reach 54 GW. P-type M10 cell prices have fallen to CNY 0.34 per watt, while n-type M10 cell prices have fallen to CNY 0.42 per watt, resulting in a narrower price difference of CNY 0.08 per watt between P-type and N-type.

