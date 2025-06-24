Lennox launches residential heat pump with space-saving design

US-based heating specialist Lennox has presented a new residential heat pump for space-limited areas.

“The Side Discharge Heat Pump gives homeowners in zero-lot-line or narrow-lot homes access to a high-efficiency heat pump without needing extra space,” said Sarah Martin, executive vice president and president of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions.

Dubbed EL18KSLV Side Discharge Heat Pump, the new heat pump system is claimed to have an efficiency rating of up to 19 for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (SEER2) and 10 for Heating Seasonal Performance Factor 2 (HSPF2).

The new product uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. Its number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The cooling capacity is rated at between 22,000 Btuh and 56,000 Btuh, while the heating capacity ranges from 23,600 Btuh and 56,000 Btuh.

The largest device of the series has a size of 2,057 mm x 1,432 mm x 432 mm. “Its variable-capacity design adjusts output to align with household comfort needs while supporting energy efficiency,” the manufacturer said.

The sound level of the system is between 54 dB and 60 dB.

All the systems of the series come with a 10-year limited warranty on compressors and a 5-year limited warranty on covered components. “A 10-year extended limited warranty is available with product registration,” the company said.