Lennox debuts residential heat pump for cold climates

US-based heating specialist Lennox has unveiled has unveiled a novel heat pump for extreme cold temperatures.

Dubbed SL22KLV, the new heat pump system is claimed to have an efficiency rating of up to 21 for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (SEER2), 13.2 for Energy Efficiency Ratio 2 (EER2), and 10.5 for Heating Seasonal Performance Factor 2 (HSPF2).

The new product uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. Its number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The cooling capacity is rated at between 22,000 Btuh and 56,000 Btuh, while the heating capacity ranges from 21,600 Btuh and 60,000 Btuh.

The heat pump has a size of 908 mm x 1,010 mm x 1,181 mm and can purportedly supply heating in temperatures as low as -28.9 C.

“Its variable-speed compressor, equipped with electronic refrigerant injection (ERI) technology, dynamically adjusts energy usage based on outdoor temperatures, helping to lower energy costs,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, the heat pump features a precision-balanced, direct-drive fan and sound-dampening system for ultra-quiet operation and a peaceful home environment.”

The sound level of the system is rated at 59 dB. It is designed with a composite unit base and top, removable louver panel, and can be paired with a Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat.

“We are committed to advancing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Prakash Bedapudi, Chief Technology Officer at Lennox. “The SL22KLV exemplifies our dedication to innovation, integrating cutting-edge features that ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency even in the most challenging climates.”