The solar industry stands out as one of the more accessible energy sectors for women, particularly in policy, research, consulting, ESG, and marketing. These areas have welcomed female talent more readily than many traditional fields. Yet, when it comes to manufacturing, construction, engineering, and finance, the gender gap remains stark—mirroring broader global industry trends. Much of this imbalance can be traced back to education, where fewer girls pursue STEM subjects, creating a long-term pipeline issue that limits women’s presence in technical roles.

As a relatively young industry, solar has a unique opportunity to break away from these outdated patterns. We can still choose to do things differently—to embed inclusivity and equity at the foundation. But to achieve lasting change, we must confront not only the symptoms but also the root causes that lie beyond our sector. It starts with encouraging girls to explore STEM fields early, dismantling stereotypes about “suitable” careers for women, and nurturing their confidence to lead, speak up, and step into spaces traditionally reserved for men.

Systemic change is slow because it requires challenging deep-seated norms and structures. It’s not enough to open doors, we must ensure women are supported once they’re inside. This means creating spaces for mentorship, offering real visibility, and giving women equal credit for their contributions. Representation alone isn't equity. Equity demands action.

I began my career in the PV industry in China, where the gender divide, while still present, feels less rigid. Women are active across various departments, including engineering, manufacturing, QA, sales, and research. Although men remain the majority, the gap feels narrower than in Europe. Attending SNEC in Shanghai and then Intersolar in Munich recently, I noticed a striking contrast. At many European booths, women were noticeably underrepresented. That contrast highlighted just how much regional culture influences gender dynamics in our field.

Today, I work in the solar supply chain, focusing on research and analysis. Here, too, the gender imbalance is evident, especially on industry panels and at conferences. When I spoke at the Global PV Scientists Panel at SNEC, I was the only woman on stage. And yet, having just one woman among ten men is still too often celebrated as “diverse.” That’s not a reflection of a lack of qualified women—it’s a sign of structural exclusion. We need to normalize female visibility in highly technical and strategic spaces.

Bias remains a daily reality. As a manager, I haven’t been called “bossy,” but I have been labeled “aggressive” or “difficult” for calling out mistakes or voicing concerns. Male colleagues, doing the same, are praised as “assertive” or “confident.” These double standards wear you down over time. Even when you're sure of yourself, the constant pushback can plant seeds of doubt.

Still, I firmly believe that there are more opportunities than obstacles. The PV industry is still writing its story—and this time, more women will hold the pen. As solar continues to expand and innovate, new voices are not just welcome—they’re essential. Women who join now have a real chance to shape the sector’s direction, especially in transformative areas like sustainability, digitalization, and global strategy.

So to every woman entering this field: Don’t be afraid to take up space. Seek out every opportunity to learn, speak, and lead—even when it feels uncomfortable. You don’t need to have all the answers to bring value, and you absolutely belong at the table. Build your community, trust your instincts, and don’t let doubt hold you back.

The solar industry’s future is still being defined. And with courage, collaboration, and vision, it can be a future powered by equality.

Yana Hryshko is a supply chain and business development leader with over a decade of experience in the solar and energy storage industry. Currently Senior Research Analyst and Head of Solar Supply Chain Research at Wood Mackenzie, she leads global research on manufacturing, pricing, and market dynamics across Europe, North America, and APAC. Yana has held senior roles at top-tier solar companies, driving expansion strategies, supply chain innovation, and strategic partnerships. With a strong background in upstream sourcing, market intelligence, and cross-regional operations, she has consistently built high-performing teams and delivered impactful results. Her work bridges technical expertise with strategic insight, shaping the future of solar manufacturing and distribution. Yana is also a passionate advocate for greater gender diversity in the solar sector and serves as an advisor for clean energy projects in Ukraine.

Interested in joining Yana Hryshko and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

