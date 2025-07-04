DJI debuts 2 kWh Power 2000 battery

From ESS News
DJI has launched a new addition to its portable battery lineup, the Power 2000. The unit delivers 2 kWh of storage and 3 kW continuous output, targeting users who need compact, high-capacity off-grid power.
At $1,299, it enters a competitive segment that includes products from EcoFlow, Anker, Bluetti, Jackery, and more, with DJI focusing on production and professional use cases.
The Power 2000 builds on the company’s Power 1000, released in 2024. Compared to the earlier model, the new unit doubles the capacity and increases power output by roughly 800 W. The form factor has also increased in size, now around 22 kilograms and 32.6 litres in volume.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.