DJI debuts 2 kWh Power 2000 battery

From ESS News

DJI has launched a new addition to its portable battery lineup, the Power 2000. The unit delivers 2 kWh of storage and 3 kW continuous output, targeting users who need compact, high-capacity off-grid power.

At $1,299, it enters a competitive segment that includes products from EcoFlow, Anker, Bluetti, Jackery, and more, with DJI focusing on production and professional use cases.

The Power 2000 builds on the company’s Power 1000, released in 2024. Compared to the earlier model, the new unit doubles the capacity and increases power output by roughly 800 W. The form factor has also increased in size, now around 22 kilograms and 32.6 litres in volume.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.