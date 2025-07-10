Poland added 637 MW of solar during Q1

Poland’s solar capacity reached 21,994 MW by the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report from the country’s Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).

The figure means 637 MW of solar was added across Q1 2025, building on the 21,157 MW deployed by the end of last year.

IEO’s Photovoltaic market in Poland 2025 report says the structure of the country’s solar market is changing.

The share of micro-installations, of less than 50 kW in size, decreased from 64% at the end of 2024 to 60% by the end of Q1 2025, while the share of installations between 50 kW and 1000 kW in size fell from 25% to just under 22% in the same time frame. In contrast, the share of solar farms above 1 MW increased from 11% to 20% over the first three months of this year.

According to a social media post by Grzegorz Wiśniewski, president of the board of the institute, there are currently 3,286 photovoltaic projects with issued grid connection conditions being developed in Poland, with a total capacity of 21,887 MW.

Of these projects, 1,389 projects with a total capacity of 3,537 MW have concluded connection agreements and 532 projects with a combined capacity equalling 950 MW have valid building permits. Participation in this month’s renewable energy auction in Poland is limited to projects that have already obtained building permits.

Wiśniewski added that Poland’s photovoltaic industry is currently focused on large projects, particularly those larger than 50 MW.

IEO’s report also sheds light on the growing use of PV curtailments in Poland. It says the mechanism has “become a regular system balancing tool, not an incidental emergency measure” and warns Poland is joining a list of countries “where excess PV capacity in the national energy system is a real operational challenge.”

The institute also notes that PV profile prices on the energy market are falling against both the average energy price and hourly and monthly wind energy prices. It says the pace of development of new investments is slowing down as a result, which may threaten the country's energy transition goals.

Among recommendations for Poland's solar industry outlined in IEO’s report are combining solar development with the heating sector as a flexible consumer of solar, implementing dynamic tariffs for all energy consumers and investments in solar hybrid projects that feature wind and battery storage facilities.