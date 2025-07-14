Iberdrola plans 1.32 GW pumped-hydro storage project in Portugal

From pv magazine Spain

Iberdrola has initiated the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for the Minhéu Hydroelectric Power Project, a pumped storage facility with 1,320 MW of installed capacity. If built, it would be the largest pumped-hydro station in Portugal.

The Minhéu project is designed to complement Iberdrola’s Alto Tâmega hydroelectric complex by increasing the system’s energy efficiency and storage capacity. It includes construction of a reservoir in the Cumeada area on Monte de Minhéu, hydraulically linked to the Alto Tâmega dam. Iberdrola holds exclusive rights to use the dam’s water resources.

The planned reservoir will not draw from any additional water basins. It will operate only with water already licensed for the Alto Tâmega reservoir.

The plant will run in reversible mode, using the elevation difference between the reservoirs for pumping and turbine operation. Iberdrola expects the project to add between 2,500 GWh and 3,000 GWh of annual output.

The project is open for public consultation from Friday through July 3.

Iberdrola commissioned the Alto Tâmega hydroelectric complex in 2023. The facility includes the Alto Tâmega reservoir (160 MW), the Gouvães pumped storage plant (880 MW), and the Daivões plant (118 MW). Gouvães and Daivões have been in commercial operation since 2022.