Iberdrola starts filling Portugal’s largest pumping station

Iberdrola has started the filling process for the Alto Tâmega reservoir, a significant part of Portugal's largest pumped hydroelectric storage installation. This project includes Alto Tâmega, which has a capacity of 160 MW, alongside Gouvães, an 880 MW pumped storage plant, and the 118 MW Daivões section. All three facilities have been operational since 2022.
The completion of the Alto Tâmega dome dam – characterized by its double curvature design and height of 104.5 meters, with 220,000 cubic meters of concrete – marks a significant milestone. With this phase accomplished, attention now shifts to the filling of the Alto Tâmega reservoir. This strategic step will facilitate the harnessing of water resources for the generation of renewable electricity at the Alto Tâmega power plant, which is strategically situated at the base of the dam.
Elaborating on the technical details, Iberdrola highlights the recent closure of the river diversion tunnel. Over the coming three months, a substantial 28-meter-long concrete plug is set to be meticulously constructed within the tunnel, a critical measure aimed at ensuring the comprehensive and enduring closure of the diversion tunnel for the entirety of the facility's operational lifespan. Throughout this three-month period, the river's flow will continue its circulation through the dam's bottom outlets, maintaining a continuous natural rhythm.
“The Tâmega hydroelectric complex is one of the largest energy initiatives in Portugal's history,” said Iberdrola.
