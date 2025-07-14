Romania removes double taxation on energy storage

Under the new ‘Order on the Methodological Norms’, electricity charged from the grid and subsequently discharged back onto it is exempt from several key regulated tariffs in Romania.

| Image: Romania’s National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE)

From ESS News

Romania’s National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has taken aim at accelerating energy storage solution deployment by eliminating the double taxation on stored electricity.

This regulatory adjustment, announced on July 8, targets a previous financial barrier that required both charging and discharging to face tariffs.

