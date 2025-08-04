WHES releases new C&I energy storage system

From ESS News
Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has announced a new C&I energy storage system. The PowerCore 62.5-250kW/500kWh, it uses a 509 kWh battery, with power output of 62.5 kW, 125 kW, 187 kW, or 250 kW.
“The system supports 1–5 modular units, scalable up to 1.25MW/2.5MWh,” the company said. “Featuring modular AC/DC design, it offers 0.5C/0.25C/0.125C charge/discharge rates, ideal for peak shaving, renewable energy smoothing, and self-consumption. The system is certified to VDE 4110, ensuring seamless integration into the EU power grid.”
