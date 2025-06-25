WHES releases new C&I storage system series

From ESS News
Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has released a new series of C&I storage systems. The PowerCore Series 50 kW/100 kWh includes four models, each integrating storage and a hybrid inverter.
“The system allows for on/off-grid parallel connection of up to 6 units, meeting various energy storage capacity needs. With a 10ms seamless switching time, it ensures uninterrupted operation of critical loads such as factory production lines and farm irrigation systems,” the company said in a statement. “Its compact and silent design allows for flexible integration in diverse environments like communities and office buildings, and it is compatible with diesel generators.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.