WHES releases new C&I storage system series

From ESS News

Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has released a new series of C&I storage systems. The PowerCore Series 50 kW/100 kWh includes four models, each integrating storage and a hybrid inverter.

“The system allows for on/off-grid parallel connection of up to 6 units, meeting various energy storage capacity needs. With a 10ms seamless switching time, it ensures uninterrupted operation of critical loads such as factory production lines and farm irrigation systems,” the company said in a statement. “Its compact and silent design allows for flexible integration in diverse environments like communities and office buildings, and it is compatible with diesel generators.”

