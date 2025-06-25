WHES releases new C&I storage system series

WHES has launched a new series of commercial and industrial (C&I) storage systems with integrated hybrid inverters, offering capacities from 57 kWh to 100 kWh and PV input up to 96 kW. The China-based manufacturer claims the systems support 200% PV overloading.

PowerCore Series 50 kW/100 kWh

Image: WHES

Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has released a new series of C&I storage systems. The PowerCore Series 50 kW/100 kWh includes four models, each integrating storage and a hybrid inverter.

“The system allows for on/off-grid parallel connection of up to 6 units, meeting various energy storage capacity needs. With a 10ms seamless switching time, it ensures uninterrupted operation of critical loads such as factory production lines and farm irrigation systems,” the company said in a statement. “Its compact and silent design allows for flexible integration in diverse environments like communities and office buildings, and it is compatible with diesel generators.”

