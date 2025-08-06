India approves solar cell makers with 13 GW of annual production capacity

From pv magazine India
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released the ALMM for PV cells. The list features six domestic manufacturers: FS India (First Solar’s India arm), Jupiter, Emmvee, Mundra (Adani), Premier Energies, and ReNew. They have a combined annual solar cell production capacity of 13 GW.
Mundra (Adani) has an approved cumulative capacity of 3,832 MW, including 1,939 MW of bifacial monocrystalline silicon passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) and 1,893 MW of bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon).
FS India has 3,212 MW, Premier Energies has 1,925 MW of bifacial monocrystalline silicon PERC, Emmvee has 1,553 MW of bifacial n-type TOPCon, ReNew has 1,766 MW of bifacial monocrystalline silicon PERC, and Jupiter International has 779 MW of monocrystalline PERC bifacial.
All projects covered under ALMM with bid submission dates on or before Aug. 31, 2025, must use ALMM-listed solar panels but are exempt from using ALMM-listed cells, even if commissioned after June 1, 2026.
Projects with bid submission dates after Aug. 31, 2025, must use only ALMM-listed modules and cells, regardless of commissioning date, including those commissioned before June 1, 2026.
