Record UK heat pump installations for H1 driven by grant support

MCS has recorded a record number of certified UK heat pump installations in the first half of 2025.

UK heat pump deployment has accelerated significantly in the first half of 2025, with a record number of government grants issued and certified installations recorded.

Data from certification body MCS shows more than 30,000 certified heat pump installations in the first half of 2025, a 12% increase on the previous year. There were 30,144 air-sourced, 413 ground-source, and 46 “other” certified heat pump installations during the period.

Subsidy support is one of the key drivers behind residential heat pump adoption in the United Kingdom, via GBP 7,500 ($10,000) grants issued through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) in England and Wales, and an equivalent grant and loan scheme in Scotland.

The number of heat pump grants issued through BUS surged in the first half of 2025, according to UK government data, with 19,118 air-sourced heat pump vouchers issued by the end of June. It is the strongest six-month period since the scheme opened in April 2022. The first six months of 2025 accounted for 26% of all air-sourced heat pump grants issued since the scheme began.

June 2025 was also the third strongest month on record for heat pump subsidy applications in England and Wales, according to the latest government data. There were 3,676 applications for air-sourced heat pump BUS grants in June 2025 and 31 for ground-source heat pumps.

Ian Rippin, CEO at MCS said that with roughly 14% of UK greenhouse gas emissions estimated to come from domestic heating, “it’s critical that installations of low-carbon technologies are delivered to a high quality.” MCS publishes product and installation standards for heat pumps in the United Kingdom.

Charlotte Lee, chief executive at the Heat Pump Association, described the heat pump installation figures as “fantastic.” Lee highlighted the GBP 13.2 billion the UK government has committed to its Warm Homes Plan as a “significant commitment, which we expect to outline further support for the electrification of heat.” The plan includes an increased budget for BUS grant support and other building efficiency measures, such as funding for home insulation for social housing and residents, renters and low-income households.

Heat pump grants through BUS are available to small or medium non-domestic buildings when installing an air-source or ground-source heat pump. The subsidy scheme also offers a GBP 5,000 grant for biomass boiler installation in limited circumstances. The Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan scheme offers a grant of up to GBP 7,500 as well as an additional GBP 7,500 of funding available as an optional interest-free loan.