Lithuania deploys 240 MW of solar in H1

Lithuania installed 240 MW of solar during the first half of 2025. The figure takes the country's cumulative solar capacity to 2,230 MW.

The residential market continues to be Lithuania’s leading solar segment, accounting for over half (1,230 MW) of installed capacity to date. The C&I solar market has installed 520 MW of solar thus far, while the large-scale market accounts for the other 480 MW.

Juras Ulbikas, research director at the Vilnius-based Applied Research Institute for Prospective Technologies, told pv magazine that the very attractive prices of solar modules and inverters and a user-friendly environment for both households and developers continue to be among the main drivers for Lithuania's solar market. Both residential solar deployments and small commercial PV installations can also benefit from financial support covering up to 30% of investments.

Net-metering for residential solar is still operational in Lithuania, Ulbikas added, thanks to a government promise to maintain the system until 2030. For companies, the mechanism moved to net-billing at the start of this year.

And while the utility-scale market currently has the smallest share of solar, Ulbikas added that a number of notable projects came online in the first six months of this ear, including a 100 MW solar plant operated by developer MolSolar. There are currently no solar auctions in Lithuania, but the Ministry of Energy is said to be preparing a CfD system for utility-scale parks.

Ulbikas suggested that simplifying the process of obtaining permits would benefit Lithuania’s solar market, advising that the country’s National Energy Regulatory Council is near a decision to allow up to 250 kW of PV without permits. He also suggested a one-stop shop for permits and accession to the grid should be implemented.

Lithuania is expected to add around 270 MW of solar during the second half of this year, according to a forecast from Ulbikas, which would take solar capacity to 2.5 GW. The country enjoyed a record year for new solar in 2024, installing 870 MW.