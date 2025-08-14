Germany plans 500 MW/1,750 MWh battery, AI campus by 2028

From ESS News
Major plans are underway in the Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, with preparations for the ambitious “Weida-Land Energy Network” moving forward at full pace.
According to Greenmake, a developer involved in the project, the combination of an AI data center, large-scale battery storage, and local solar farms will create a self-contained regional energy ecosystem. “Electricity is used where it is generated,” the company states, explaining that the project “strengthens supply security, creates jobs, secures tax revenues, and makes the region more energy independent.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.