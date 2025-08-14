Germany plans 500 MW/1,750 MWh battery, AI campus by 2028

From ESS News

Major plans are underway in the Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, with preparations for the ambitious “Weida-Land Energy Network” moving forward at full pace.

According to Greenmake, a developer involved in the project, the combination of an AI data center, large-scale battery storage, and local solar farms will create a self-contained regional energy ecosystem. “Electricity is used where it is generated,” the company states, explaining that the project “strengthens supply security, creates jobs, secures tax revenues, and makes the region more energy independent.”

