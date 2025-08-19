Central African Republic starts building 50 MW of solar with 10 MWh of storage

UAE-based renewables developer Global South Utilities has started work on a 50 MW solar project with 10 MWh of BESS in the Central African Republic.

The Sakaï solar project is expected to provide electricity to more than 300,000 households once completed, with the BESS helping to enhance grid stability and ensure continuous power availability.

According to a statement published by the Emirates News Agency, a groundbreaking ceremony was attended by President of the Central African Republic, Pascal Bida Koyagbele, alongside government officials and the leadership of Global South Utilities.

The project follows a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the Central African Republic and United Arab Emirates, entered into earlier this year, which will see the two countries deepen bilateral trade and investment across key sectors.

In July, Global South Utilities secured a deal with the Madagascar Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy to develop a 50 MW solar plant and a 25 MWh battery storage facility in the city of Moramanga. In November 2024, the company entered into an agreement with JA Solar to build a 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Egypt.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Central African Republic’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 40 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported at the end of the year prior.