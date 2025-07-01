Madagascar signs deal to develop 50 MW of solar with 25 MWh of storage

Renewables developer GSU and the Madagascar Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, have agreed to develop a 50 MW solar plant and a 25 MWh battery storage facility in the city of Moramanga.
Abu Dhabi-based GSU – which signed a deal with JA Solar in November 2024 to build a 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Egypt – said on its LinkedIn page that the projects are part of a broader strategic collaboration to advance renewable energy initiatives in Madagascar.
The company and the Malagasy authorities have also agreed to explore additional renewable projects totaling up to 250 MW, supported by a joint feasibility study covering technical, environmental, and economic aspects, according to the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).
“This transformative partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening regional energy infrastructure and accelerating Africa’s transition to cleaner, more resilient power,” said GSU.
The first projects are scheduled for completion within 12 months. They will be designed to reinforce the Antananarivo interconnected grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported separately that future power purchase agreements are expected with Madagascar’s national utility, JIRAMA.
WAM cited GSU CEO Ali Alshimmari as saying that the agreement represents a significant step in expanding access to clean and reliable energy in Global South countries. He reportedly added that the deal also underscores the shared desire of Madagascar and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen cooperation on large-scale sustainable infrastructure.
Separately, construction began in May of this year on a 5 MW solar plant with 3.2 MWh of battery storage off Madagascar’s northwestern coast as part of the government’s 50 MW renewable energy expansion initiative. However, deployment remains low in Madagascar, with the island's cumulative installed PV capacity hitting just 58 MW at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
