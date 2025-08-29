India installs 18 GW solar in H1 of 2025, says Mercom

From pv magazine India
India installed 18 GW of solar projects in the first half of 2025, up 31% from the same period in 2024, according to Mercom India Research’s Q2 2025 India Solar Market Update. Large-scale additions rose 20% year on year from 12.6 GW.
Mercom attributed the surge to regulatory deadlines, with developers rushing to partially commission projects before June to secure a full waiver on interstate transmission charges. Rising demand from distribution companies for round-the-clock renewable power also supported growth.
Of the 18 GW added in the first half, 11.3 GW came online in the second quarter, a 145% jump from 4.6 GW in Q2 2024. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra led additions in the quarter with shares of 33.7%, 27%, and 17.4%, respectively.
“India’s solar installations surged in Q2 with over 11 GW added, making it one of the strongest quarters to date,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “Developers continue to face shortages of DCR-compliant modules, transmission and substation bottlenecks, and delays in PPA signings. Without stronger domestic manufacturing output and balanced policy interventions, installations will remain under pressure and lag behind the expanding pipeline.”
As of June 30, India’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 116.4 GW. Large-scale projects made up nearly 86% of the total, while rooftop systems contributed about 14%. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka accounted for 29%, 18%, and 13% of installed large-scale capacity.
India’s large-scale project pipeline reached nearly 191 GW, with more than 131 GW tendered and awaiting auction as of June 2025.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.