India installs 18 GW solar in H1 of 2025, says Mercom

Bikaner Solar Farm, a 110 MW project in Rajasthan, India, was developed under a partnership between Amazon and Brookfield Renewable Partners.

From pv magazine India

India installed 18 GW of solar projects in the first half of 2025, up 31% from the same period in 2024, according to Mercom India Research’s Q2 2025 India Solar Market Update. Large-scale additions rose 20% year on year from 12.6 GW.

Mercom attributed the surge to regulatory deadlines, with developers rushing to partially commission projects before June to secure a full waiver on interstate transmission charges. Rising demand from distribution companies for round-the-clock renewable power also supported growth.

Of the 18 GW added in the first half, 11.3 GW came online in the second quarter, a 145% jump from 4.6 GW in Q2 2024. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra led additions in the quarter with shares of 33.7%, 27%, and 17.4%, respectively.

“India’s solar installations surged in Q2 with over 11 GW added, making it one of the strongest quarters to date,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “Developers continue to face shortages of DCR-compliant modules, transmission and substation bottlenecks, and delays in PPA signings. Without stronger domestic manufacturing output and balanced policy interventions, installations will remain under pressure and lag behind the expanding pipeline.”

As of June 30, India’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 116.4 GW. Large-scale projects made up nearly 86% of the total, while rooftop systems contributed about 14%. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka accounted for 29%, 18%, and 13% of installed large-scale capacity.

India’s large-scale project pipeline reached nearly 191 GW, with more than 131 GW tendered and awaiting auction as of June 2025.