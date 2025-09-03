Huasun achieves 34.02% efficiency for perovskite-heterojunction solar cell

Chinese solar module maker Huasun claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 34.02% for a 1 cm² tandem solar cell based on a perovskite top cell and a silicon heterojunction (HJT) bottom device.

The company did not say if the result was certified by an independent entity.

“At the laboratory level, the team innovatively introduced a dual passivation strategy combining physical field effects and chemical bonds, which significantly reduced interfacial non-radiative recombination losses,” Huasun stated. “At the same time, by applying new perovskite crystallization additives and high-mobility carrier transport layer materials, along with a series of material and process improvements, Huasun team achieved comprehensive optimization of grain orientation, energy level alignment, and interface stability—laying a solid foundation for further exploring efficiency limits.”

The manufacturer also claims to have achieved an efficiency of 29.01% in a large-sized cell with the same architecture on one of its production lines, without providing further details.

“This breakthrough was enabled by Huasun’s large-texture thin-film deposition technology, which ensures uniform coating on complex surfaces and overcomes key challenges in scaling perovskite materials,” it further explained. “By introducing organic stabilizers, Huasun improved deposition uniformity and environmental stability, while new interface transport materials enhanced reliability and process compatibility.”

More technical information about the cell design was not released.

In May 2024, Huasan achieved a 26.50% power conversion efficiency in an HJT solar cell based on a zero-busbar (0BB) module technology and silver-coated copper paste with low silver content.