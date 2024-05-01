Huasun claims 26.5% efficiency for heterojunction solar cell

Huasun said it has achieved a 26.50% power conversion efficiency in an HJT solar cell and expects to maintain an average efficiency of 26.15% in mass production.

The company said the result was obtained for a G12 heterojunction solar cell through unspecified texturing processes and the adoption of “efficient yet cost-effective” target materials. The cell is based on a zero-busbar (0BB) module technology and silver-coated copper paste with low-silver-content.

Huasun said its G12R rectangular cell achieved a maximum efficiency of 26.41% and an average efficiency of 26.01%. The company has not revealed whether all of the results have been confirmed by an independent third party.

Popular content

“The breakthrough not only underscores the technological strides made in mass production efficiency for Huasun HJT solar cells but also highlights the immense potential of HJT technology,” it said in a statement, without providing additional technical details.

In March 2023, the China-based heterojunction module manufacturer started making solar panels at its HJT cell factory in Xuancheng, China's Anhui province. It recently launched two new solar panel series based on its zero-busbar (0BB) technology for ground-mounted PV applications.