Vehicle integrated PV potential measured over a million km in Netherlands, Germany

Researchers from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and three vehicle integrated PV (VIPV) kit manufacturers – Germany-based Sono Solar (previously Sono Motors), Lightyear Layer and IM Efficiency, both based in the Netherlands – have collaborated to measure the potential for solar PV integrated vehicles on the road in a nine month data-intensive study.

The measurements were made on highway, urban, and rural roads. The work is part of a 3-year European project to assess the efficiency of vehicle-integrated PV and verify real-world performance that began in 2023.

The solar irradiance measurements were initiated in March 2024 with 18 vehicles. Battery-powered sensor systems devised by team members were installed on the sides and rooftops of five transport trucks, two buses, four vans carrying out local deliveries, and seven passenger cars.

“The results of the measurements confirm that solar panels on vehicles can be a valuable, mobile source of renewable energy for the transport sector,” said the researchers in an announcement about their interim 70-page report, “SolarMoves: Real-life irradiance and energy consumption measurements for solar mobility.”

The work confirmed that satellite and meteorological data help to fine-tune the shading caused by buildings, trees, and other vehicles to provide a shading factor for use in models, but to get realistic energy yield assessments, including “route-location-specific data” and “usage-specific behavior” is recommended.

The report includes data and discussions about performance in relation to tractor-trailer trucks, electric vans, electric passenger cars, VIPV fleets, and recharging infrastructure.

It said that parking situations present particularly challenging shading conditions, reducing yield, indicating the need for “strategic parking solutions or supplementary charging methods.”

It was also noted that side-mounted panels receive approximately 50% less irradiance than rooftop PV panels during drive cycles in the Netherlands and northern Germany. More specifically, PV on top has an average of 2.8 kWh/m2 per day and, when side-mounted, it is 1.3 kWh/m2 per day.

The irradiance measurement campaign followed earlier predictive modelling by the research consortium, which indicated that in Southern Europe, VIPV could contribute up to 50 % of the energy requirement for common passenger vehicles with low annual mileage (between 4000-5000 km), and 35% in Central Europe. “However, further seasonal data – especially from spring and summer – is needed to confirm long-term trends for the three types of vehicles,” it said.

The researchers are expanding the measurement campaign into Southern and Eastern Europe with a final report planned for 2026. It will include updated findings and provide recommendations for optimizing VIPV deployment across vehicle types and regions.