TNO, Solarge unveil lightweight perovskite solar module prototype

Solarge, a manufacturer of lightweight silicon PV modules based in the Netherlands, and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have unveiled a 32 cm x 34 cm lightweight prototype perovskite solar panel.

It features two novelties: the perovskite absorber was made using a TNO roll-to-roll cell manufacturing process and the cover is glass-free, made of polymer instead of conventional glass. The top sheet is based on the same novel polymer that Solarge uses in its current line of lightweight silicon PV modules that weigh just 5.5 kgs/m2. The back is an organosandwich plate, which is a thermoplastic fiber composite component.

Solarge and TNO aim to develop perovskite solar technology into a mature product to be able to bring it to market. “We know the perovskite solar tech is coming in the next couple of years. TNO, which has put in lots of R&D during the last decade, and Solarge have strong ties for many years, so it was a logical step to start to try to make a prototype module based on our technologies,” Gerard de Leede, Solarge CEO, told pv magazine, adding that they aim to cooperate in the future with support from initiatives such as the Netherlands Growth Fund.

Details about device performance were not provided. “We did not focus on module efficiency for this prototype, as we intended to demonstrate we can combine our technologies in one module,” said de Leede.

The perovskite solar PV technology in development is envisioned for use in flexible, lightweight panels. It could also be used in rigid designs compatible with standard mounting systems.

TNO's recent research on perovskite solar cells, includes developing roll-to-roll and spatial atomic layer deposition (SALD) processes for the deposition of functional materials, solar cell layers, and flexible foils. It recently announced plans to explore on flexible perovskite solar PV module technologies with Japan’s Sekisui Solar Film along with the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), which serves the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant.

Founded in 2018, Solarge recently raised $3 million in funding to increase production capacity at is manufacturing facility in the city of Weert.