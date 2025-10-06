Chile’s energy storage capacity reaches 4.6 GWh

From ESS News

According to new data from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (Acera) for August, the Chilean grid reached 18,759 MW of installed renewable capacity. Of that, 11,276 MW came from photovoltaic systems, representing 60.1% of the total. Storage systems linked to renewable projects and in standalone mode reached 4,592 MWh.

Acera reported that in August, renewable generation contributed 2,903 GWh, or 39.5% of national output. Solar PV accounted for 1,471 GWh, or 20%, while wind generated 1,031 GWh, or 14%. Biomass added 138 GWh and small hydro 238 GWh.

The peak hourly share of renewables occurred on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., when they supplied 82.7% of electricity injected into the system. At that time, solar contributed 79.9% and wind 14.1%.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.