Sentorise releases 100 Ah battery for off-grid use

From ESS News

Chinese storage manufacturer Sentorise has launched a new 12.8V 100Ah battery for off-grid applications, according to a company statement.

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery uses automotive-grade A+ lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) cells.

“Designed for RV travelers, off-grid homeowners, marine users, and DIY energy enthusiasts, the new battery combines advanced safety, long lifespan, and intelligent monitoring,” the company said. “Tested at 25 ± 2 C, it delivers more than 6,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge with 70% capacity retention—supporting over 10 years of typical RV or off-grid use.”

