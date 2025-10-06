Sentorise releases 100 Ah battery for off-grid use

The Chinese storage system manufacturer said its 12.8 V product is designed for RV travelers, off-grid homeowners and marine users. It reportedly provides over 6,000 cycles at 90% depth-of-discharge.

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄

Image: Sentorise

Share

From ESS News

Chinese storage manufacturer Sentorise has launched a new 12.8V 100Ah battery for off-grid applications, according to a company statement.

The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery uses automotive-grade A+ lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) cells.

“Designed for RV travelers, off-grid homeowners, marine users, and DIY energy enthusiasts, the new battery combines advanced safety, long lifespan, and intelligent monitoring,” the company said. “Tested at 25 ± 2 C, it delivers more than 6,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge with 70% capacity retention—supporting over 10 years of typical RV or off-grid use.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New research confirms rooftop PV affects urban temperatures, cooling demand
03 October 2025 Using Lyon as a case study, an international research team has simulated the effects of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) coverage in an urban area at three l...