Berlin solar mandate drives rooftop PV installations

From pv magazine Germany

Berlin’s requirement for PV systems on new buildings and major roof renovations has sharply accelerated solar deployment in the city. The number of installed systems has more than tripled since 2023, but significant progress is still needed to meet the target of sourcing 25% of electricity from solar by 2035.

The German capital now hosts about 53,000 PV systems with a combined capacity of 459 MW, according to the annual report on the implementation of the Solar Energy Act presented by Economic Affairs Senator Franziska Giffey. The systems currently generate an estimated 5.6% of the city’s electricity demand.

The senate’s Solar City master plan sets goals of 4,400 MW of installed capacity and a 25% solar share by 2035. The latest figures indicate that the installation requirement introduced in early 2023 is driving growth. New and renovated roofs must include photovoltaic systems.

When the mandate began, Berlin had about 15,000 systems totaling 194 MW. By the end of 2023, this rose to 26,000 systems with 284 MW, and by the end of last year to 42,000 systems with 381 MW. So far this year, 11,800 additional systems totaling 78 MW have been installed.

The report also details exemption requests under the solar obligation. Since 2023, the Senate Department has received 315 exemption applications, approving 92 and rejecting or withdrawing 152. Another 71 remain under review.

“The sharp increase in numbers shows that Berliners are catching on, and more and more companies are recognizing the benefits of solar power,” said Giffey. “By 2035, in just over 10 years, we want to generate 25% of Berlin’s electricity from sunlight. To achieve this, we must install large, high-performance systems on roofs.”

Giffey said businesses offer the greatest untapped potential. The city’s information campaign will increasingly target companies. The senate plans to allocate €10 million ($11,612,715) per year to the SolarPlus subsidy program in the 2026-27 budget. Giffey added that the program will be expanded to ensure “Berlin maintains its leading position in solar expansion.”

SolarPlus currently includes five modules offering financial support for expert assessments, power storage, monitoring systems, special projects, and balcony PV systems. Since its launch in September 2022, the program has approved about 27,000 applications worth €26.5 million. Another 5,000 applications worth €10 million are under review by Investitionsbank Berlin.

In parallel, the senate funds SolarZentrum Berlin, which provides advice to individuals and businesses. Since its establishment in May 2019, it has held more than 4,400 consultations and over 100 public information events.