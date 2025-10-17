Germany deploys 920 MW of solar in September

From pv magazine Germany
Germany installed 92 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).
This compares to 1,936 MW in August 2025 and 960 MW in September 2024.
The newly installed capacity in September dropped by more than half compared with the previous month, as significantly fewer solar parks came online. According to the Federal Network Agency, 86 newly registered ground-mounted photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of 342.6 MW were connected to the grid in September, down from 228 systems totaling around 1,408 MW in August.
In the first nine months of this year, developers connected 11.78 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 11.70 GW in the same period a year earlier.
The country's cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 112.2 GW at the end of September.
