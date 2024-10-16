Germany adds 960 MW of solar in September

Germany installed 960 MW of solar in September, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to more than 94.52 GW.

Image: Julia Weihe, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 960 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 906 in August 2024 and 919 MW in September 2023.

In the first nine months of this year, developers connected 11.7 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 10.7 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 94.52 GW at the end of September.

Rooftop PV systems supported by feed-in tariffs or market premiums added 521.6 MW in September, while solar tenders contributed 323 MW of capacity.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

SolarEdge unveils inverters for smaller solar projects
14 October 2024 Israel-based inverter maker SolarEdge has unveiled its new TerraMax Inverter, which boasts 99% efficiency and enables 200% DC oversizing. It features...