Bangladesh tenders 72.5 MW of rooftop solar under national program

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has issued tenders to install 17 rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 72.5 MW.
The systems will be deployed under a third-party opex model, with the BPDB purchasing electricity from companies that build, own, and operate the installations.
The initiative is part of the National Rooftop Solar Program 2025, which aims to generate 3,000 MW from rooftop solar across state-owned buildings, including schools, hospitals, and rail stations. The program supports the Renewable Energy Policy 2025, targeting 20% of electricity demand from renewables by 2030 and 30% by 2040.
Md. Moniruzzaman, director of Renewable Energy at BPDB, said the board will provide rooftops while developers secure financing.
“The developers have to quote power prices lower than that of the prices presently the distribution companies pay to the power suppliers,” he said. Contracts are expected to be awarded by December, with installations completed within two months.
Power and Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan said the government aims to add 1,454 MW of solar to the national grid by February 2026. Under the third-party opex model, private investors fund rooftop systems on educational and medical facilities while complying with electricity distribution standards.
Bangladesh currently generates 1,542 MW from renewable sources. The tender was published on Oct. 21, with submissions due by Nov. 30.
