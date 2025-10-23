Elecnova releases 1 MW/2 MWh ESS for grid-scale use

China-based Elecnova has introduced a new all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) container designed for industrial and grid-scale use.

The system features a storage capacity of 2.17 MWh and a rated output power of 1 MW.

“Its compact 20-foot standard container footprint and compliance with international shipping standards enable hassle-free global transport and reduced logistics costs,” the company stated. “It comes pre-installed in a plug-and-play configuration. The factory-preassembled modules and simplified wiring minimize on-site installation time and cost.”

The 400 V all-in-one container solution integrates a power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), battery management system (BMS), as well as cooling and fire suppression systems. It employs lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells.

“This rare 1 MW / 2 MWh configuration delivers exceptional energy density,” the company added. “Its simplified operation and maintenance (O&M) design — with one PCS managing one battery pack — ensures easier maintenance, faster fault detection, and higher reliability.”

According to Elecnova, the system’s liquid and forced-air cooling technologies maintain a maximum cell temperature difference of just 3°C. It operates in temperatures ranging from -25°C to 55°C and offers a lifecycle of 8,000 cycles.

The container weighs 28 tons and carries an IP55 ingress protection rating.