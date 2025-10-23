Frankfurt airport now hosting 17.4 MW vertical PV plant

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Next2Sun has commissioned a vertical PV plant at Frankfurt Airport’s West Runway.

The vertically mounted solar array stretches 2.8 km and comprises approximately 37,000 modules. With an installed capacity of 17.4 megawatts, the system is expected to generate up to 17.4 million kWh of electricity annually. The solar power produced will primarily support terminal air conditioning and Frankfurt Airport’s growing electric vehicle fleet.

“This project demonstrates the scalability of our vertical photovoltaic technology,” said Heiko Hildebrand, CEO of Next2Sun. “It can be flexibly integrated into various infrastructures, including transport corridors and agricultural land.”

Next2Sun has previously delivered several large-scale agri-photovoltaic systems featuring vertically mounted modules. According to the company, the east-west orientation of the panels enables particularly space-efficient land use and optimized energy generation during morning and evening hours.

Construction at Frankfurt Airport was carried out in close coordination with local environmental authorities. Next2Sun noted that installation schedules were adjusted to accommodate breeding and nesting seasons, protecting the airport’s sensitive green areas.

The new solar project marks another milestone in Frankfurt Airport’s sustainability strategy. Fraport AG, the airport’s operating company, aims to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045 at the latest.

“The international attention this innovative system has received reinforces our commitment to exploring new approaches that will help guide global aviation toward a sustainable future,” said Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport AG.