Vertical PV comes to India

From pv magazine India

Yashika Energy Systems has partnered with Next2Sun Germany and Wattkraft India to introduce Next2Sun’s vertical solar technology in India. They signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the partnership during Re-Invest 2024, which was recently held in Gujarat, India.

Next2Sun's vertical installation of bifacial solar modules has allowed continued farming on the same land while generating high solar output, transforming India's agrarian economy and advancing energy independence and climate action.

“This partnership aims to address the growing concerns over land usage in conventional solar installations, which often displace valuable agricultural land,” said Yash Kishorkumar Gupta of Yashika Energy Systems. “By implementing Next2Sun’s innovative vertical bifacial Agri-PV systems, we will enable dual land use – allowing farmers to continue agricultural activities while also generating renewable energy.”

Gupta added that with the support of governments and agricultural associations in both India and Germany, they aim to launch pilot projects across India, with plans to scale the technology for nationwide adoption. The pilot projects will range from 100 kWp to 500 kWp, and showcase the effectiveness of vertical bifacial solar technology across different regions in India.

Next2Sun’s vertical bifacial solar technology allows installation of solar panels in a vertical orientation, generating energy from both sides while maintaining the ability for farmers to cultivate crops below.

“With the support of both governments and the agricultural community, we are confident that these projects will set a new benchmark for sustainable development in India. We believe this will inspire others to adopt similar solutions and transform how we think about land use and energy production,” said Sascha Krause-Tünker, the CFO of Next2Sun.