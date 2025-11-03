French startup launches cleaning robots for solar PV shade structures

France-based solar panel cleaning equipment specialist Objectif Drone has launched a new 7 kg dual-brush robot with a speed of 5 km/h for solar PV carpark canopies and similar types of installations.
“We wanted to offer a compact and affordable solution for companies that provide maintenance services for small and medium-sized PV power plant installations, such as solar-shade structures,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The new cleaning system, dubbed Rony, covers up to 800 m2 per hour, with 5 cm positioning accuracy, supported by real-time kinematics (RTK) and global navigation satellite systems (GPS) technology.
It is a lightweight system that measures just 600 mm x 400 mm x 150 mm with a weight of 7 kg. It can be used on slopes of up to 30 to 35% and there are interchangeable tracks for a variety of surface types.
The Rony contains a 16,000 mAh battery system for up to 90 minutes of operating time, depending on environmental conditions. It is the same type of battery used in the company’s Chronos panel cleaning products, which are spray-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) cleaning systems operating at heights of up to 50 meters.
Equipped with integrated high definition (HD) video feedback, HD screen and telemetry components, it is designed to be piloted by a single operator, according to the company. Other features include manual pressure control, rotation speed adjustment, and an integrated LED light component that can support night missions.
Remote updates and support can be provided via cellular networks. The product has a two-year warranty.
Founded in 2012, Objectif Drone offers a range of pest-control and rooftop cleaning drones for urban and rural use, including larger UAV drones that operate at heights up to 100 m.
