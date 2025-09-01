Solar panel cleaning drones for rooftop, ground-mounted PV systems

French uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) manufacturer Objectif Drone has developed a drone-based solar panel spray cleaning system for professional solar plant maintenance teams.

Suitable for rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems, the Chronos model can reach heights of 50 meters. The company says this model is known for its reliability and maneuverability. It can reportedly cover up to 500 m² per hour.

It is designed to be used by solar plant operations and maintenance (O&M) teams or professional cleaning contractors.

The low-pressure spraying fixed pole can be deployed horizontally or vertically and its hose is 50 m. It has a double-nozzle adjustable boom. A high-pressure spray kit (110 bars) is also available with a 25-meter hose.

The battery has a 40-minute duration between charges at low pressure and 30 minutes in high-pressure mode.

The Chronos multirotor UAS for solar panel cleaning is tethered to a pump system on the ground. It is a European Union Aviation Safety Association (EASA) C5 captive-type system. As required by regulations, it is equipped with a remote electronic signaling beacon and remote direct identification.

It is equipped with light detection and ranging (LiDAR), along with high-definition cameras. An accessory kit and double real-time kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning technology contribute to precise remote operation.

The unit measures 62 cm x 62 cm x 42 cm and weighs just 2.4 kg, according to the manufacturer. Its enclosure is IPX4.

Chronos can be used across Europe, wherever C5/C6 compliance is required. It has a two-year warranty and a two-year after-sales support.

The company sells through distributors in Belgium and Spain, and it is seeking reliable partners in other countries with commercial capabilities, the ability to carry out repairs, and the expertise to provide user training, a spokesperson told pv magazine.

“In countries where we do not yet have partners, we can sell directly and handle after-sales service remotely,” said the spokesperson.

The company's innovation is supported by another French company, Elie Technologie, and they have plans for new solar panel cleaning solutions to be launched soon.

Founded in 2012, Objectif Drone provides pilot training services, a range of pest-control and cleaning drones for urban and rural use, as well as more powerful drones operating at heights of up to 100 meters and high-pressure spraying at up to 200 bar.