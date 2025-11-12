US startup launches DC-powered solar water heater

US-based startup Apparent Inc. has introduced a direct current (DC)-powered solar water heater designed for residential use.

The system operates entirely off-grid, running on standard photovoltaic panels. It can be configured with four solar modules in standalone mode or integrated into a hybrid grid-connected setup, according to the company.

The PV modules deliver low-voltage DC power directly to a patented alloy heating element, which generates heat and transfers it to the tank’s water. Apparent says its Advanced Alloy Heating Element offers 30% greater heat storage capacity and extended temperature retention, though further technical specifications were not disclosed.

The system also features igOS, an AI-driven control platform that serves as a bi-directional demand management tool. The platform uses real-time data and a smartphone app to optimize system performance and manage distributed energy resources, including both real and reactive power.

Apparent claims the water heater has a lifespan of 10 to 15 years with proper maintenance.

“The system is 100% grid-independent, providing critical energy resilience. Even during a blackout, it continues to deliver hot water and generate returns,” the company said, adding that the product is fully manufactured in the United States.