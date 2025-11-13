Record year for UK rooftop solar installations

UK rooftop solar installations broke the annual record with more than a month to run in 2025, as the government calls for a “rooftop revolution” to support its broader clean power strategy. Certification body MCS recorded 203,125 installations in early November – beating the previous annual record set in 2011.

Installations on new build properties have been a key driver of growth for small-scale solar. New builds have accounted for 32% of total solar installations recorded by MCS since the organization started recording data on building type in October 2023. The proportion has risen to 35% in 2025, with June the strongest month for new build installations to date with 9,507 recorded.

Further growth for new build installations is expected in England when the government’s new Future Home Standard comes into force. The standard’s energy efficiency criteria effectively mandates solar panels on new builds by 2027. Building regulations for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set locally.

The top performing UK regions for rooftop solar can be found in southwest England, with Somerset and Cornwall leading the way 3,741 and 3,726 certified installations respectively. However, there are strong performing local authorities in north England, with North Yorkshire and Country Durham both exceeding 2,600 rooftop installs.

Certified battery storage installations have also seen record growth in 2025. By the end of September 2025, certified storage installations had increased 122% compared to the same period in 2024, according to MCS data.

UK government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband welcomed the latest rooftop solar deployment figures, claiming British consumers are turning to solar because “they know it is a slam dunk way to cut energy bills.”

“That is why this Government is committed to introducing the Future Homes Standard, so the vast majority of new build homes are fitted with solar from the build and every family who lives in these homes has money off their bills.”

MCS CEO Ian Rippin also welcomed a record breaking year for small scale renewables, “as more people put their trust in solar to power their homes.”

“This highlights the important role of certification in providing confidence to consumers,” he added.