UK government mandates solar panels for new homes in England

Solar panels will be required on almost all new homes built in England under new regulations set for publication in fall 2025.

UK government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed on June 6 that the forthcoming Future Homes Standard will make installing solar panels on new homes “almost universal” in England, outside of “rare exceptions” where a PV installation would make no difference to energy efficiency. Building regulations for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set locally.

Solar Energy UK estimates the solar mandate will apply to 90% of new homes in England, which the trade association described as a “huge win” for the solar industry, households and the environment. The UK government has claimed installing solar could save a typical household around GBP 530 ($715) per year based on current energy prices.

The majority of UK solar installations are domestic but account for only 31% of total PV capacity, according to provisional government deployment statistics for the end of April 2025. Domestic solar’s share of installed capacity dropped rapidly following the first years of the UK feed-in tariff, which accepted applicants from 2010 to 2019. The pace of deployment on homes increased in the 18 months to April 2025.

Mandating solar on new build homes in England, combined with the UK government’s commitment to accelerate housebuilding, has potential to significantly increase deployed rooftop capacity. The UK government previously pledged to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029, although the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has projected it will fall short of this target. However, the OBR said in March 2025 that planning reforms will bring UK housebuilding to its highest level for 40 years.

In a statement, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband described the new home standard as a “monumental step” toward unleashing a “rooftop revolution.”

Other provisions expected in the Future Homes Standard include new requirements concerning low carbon heating such as heat pumps and heat networks.