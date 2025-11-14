Netherlands forecast to reach 79.9 GW of solar by 2035

The Netherlands is on track to deploy 79.9 GW of solar by 2035, according to analysis by London-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData.

GlobalData expects the Netherlands to add 4.7 GW of solar this year, taking cumulative capacity to 33.3 GW. The analysts are then projecting that around 5.4 GW of solar will be added in 2026, followed by annual additions between 4.5 GW and 5 GW between 2027 and 2035.

This trajectory would see the Netherlands pass 50 GW of solar capacity during 2029, before reaching 75 GW sometime in 2034 and sitting just below 80 GW by the end of 2035.

During the next ten years, GlobalData expects solar will extend its position as the largest renewable energy source in the Netherlands. The consultancy is forecasting total renewable energy capacity in the country to stand at 111.7 GW by the end of 2035, up from 41.6 GW in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2024 and 2035.

Mohammed Ziauddin, a power analyst for GlobalData, said supportive instruments such as the SDE++ renewable energy subsidy scheme and the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan are catalyzing renewables growth in the country.

Ziauddin added that while the Netherlands is addressing bottlenecks in connecting new capacity via TenneT’s large-scale grid reinforcement program and the National Grid Congestion Action Programme, challenges around grid congestion persist.

Curtailment risks, rising network tariffs, negative electricity prices, the need to accelerate storage deployment and spatial planning for new solar and wind projects are among other ongoing challenges facing the country's renewables market.

“With solar scaling rapidly, steady onshore wind additions, and a strong offshore wind pipeline, the Netherlands is expected to build a much larger renewable base by 2035,” Ziauddin concluded. “Continued grid modernization, flexibility investment and streamlined permitting will be key to turning the current pipeline into operating capacity at pace.”

In October, the Dutch government announced it was planning to replace its SDE++ subsidy scheme with two-way contracts for difference to align with EU market reforms. The month prior, the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth and the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning proposed amendments to the Dutch Environmental Decree to accelerate permitting for transmission and distribution projects above 21 kV.