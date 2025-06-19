Netherlands allocates 1.8 GW of PV in latest SDE++ program

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said it has selected 1,792 MW of photovoltaic projects in the 2024 round of the SDE++ program for large rooftop and utility-scale PV projects, as well as for other renewable energy and CO2 reduction technologies.

The allocated capacity for PV includes 1,237 MW of ground-mounted projects, 448 MW of industrial rooftop systems, and 107 MW of floating PV installations.

In total, the selected projects secured €449 million in subsidies. The available budget for the 2024 program was €11.5 billion ($13.7 billion), of which €5.6 billion was allocated.

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), the Dutch state agency that manages the SDE++ program, announced that the allocated budget for 2026 will be €8 billion.

The program’s highest budget to date, €13 billion, was allocated in 2022. The ongoing 2025 round also has an €8 billion budget.

For the 2026 round, the application window will open on Oct. 7 and close on Nov. 6. The program remains open to large rooftop and utility-scale PV installations, as well as other renewable energy and CO2 reduction technologies.

For solar projects under 1 MW, RVO said applicants in 2026 will be required to submit a feasibility study to help prevent low-quality or unrealistic proposals.

In June 2024, total installed solar capacity in the Netherlands reached 26.06 GW. DNE Research projects that the Netherlands could reach 59 GW by 2030 and 98 GW by 2035, with long-term estimates ranging from 100 GW to 180 GW by 2050.

Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of electricity and gas network operators, also said in a recent report that total solar capacity could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW by 2050.