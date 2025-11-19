Europe’s energy storage capacity on track to pass 100 GW

From ESS News

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland together are expected to reach 100 GW of installed energy storage later this month, according to new analysis by LCP Delta and Energy Storage Europe.

Since 2020, Europe’s energy storage sector has grown rapidly, with different technologies progressing at varying speeds. Pumped hydro remains the largest contributor, accounting for 50.6 GW of installed capacity, including 500 MW added this year in Belgium and Austria. Meanwhile, battery storage has expanded even faster, adding more than 4 GW of utility-scale projects in 2025 alone, according to the analysis.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.