Europe’s energy storage capacity on track to pass 100 GW

LCP Delta and Energy Storage Europe say installed storage capacity across the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland will exceed 100 GW this month, with battery systems driving the fastest growth.

Image: Energy Storage Europe

Share

From ESS News

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland together are expected to reach 100 GW of installed energy storage later this month, according to new analysis by LCP Delta and Energy Storage Europe.

Since 2020, Europe’s energy storage sector has grown rapidly, with different technologies progressing at varying speeds. Pumped hydro remains the largest contributor, accounting for 50.6 GW of installed capacity, including 500 MW added this year in Belgium and Austria. Meanwhile, battery storage has expanded even faster, adding more than 4 GW of utility-scale projects in 2025 alone, according to the analysis.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Waaree Energies starts solar module production in India
17 November 2025 Waaree Energies has commenced operations at its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Gujarat. This follows the commission...