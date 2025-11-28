India forecast to add 41.5 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2026

From pv magazine India

JMK Research expects India to add about 41.5 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2026 (12 months ending March 31, 2026). Of that total, roughly 32 GW is expected from utility-scale projects, 8 GW from rooftop solar and 1.5 GW from off-grid systems.

India added about 22.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity between January and September 2025, a 70.3% increase compared with the same period in 2024. During the same nine-month period, roughly 5.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity was added, an 81.6% year-over-year increase.

JMK Research expects about 15.68 GW of additional utility-scale solar capacity to be commissioned in the final two quarters of fiscal 2026 (October 2025 through March 2026).

The top five project developers as of Sept. 30, 2025 – based on cumulative installations and pipeline capacity across utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid segments – are Adani (40.5 GW), ReNew (22.9 GW), NTPC (16.9 GW), Greenko (15.4 GW) and JSW Energy (15.12 GW).

India added about 8.06 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and 2.7 GW of rooftop solar in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September 2025). Sungrow led inverter shipments to the domestic market in the quarter with roughly 3.76 GW, followed by TBEA (3.1 GW) and Sineng (2.6 GW).

Waaree was the largest module supplier in the third quarter of 2025, shipping about 1.4 GW to the domestic market. In total, 28 suppliers shipped approximately 11 GW of PV modules within India, while seven key exporters shipped 883 MW abroad.

Mono-PERC 500 Wp modules were priced at INR 18.12 ($0.20)/Wp in the third quarter of 2025, a 2.37% increase compared with the second quarter of 2025.