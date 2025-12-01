Dominican Republic brings Caribbean’s largest solar plant online

From pv magazine LatAm

The Dominican Republic has officially inaugurated Cotoperí Solar, the largest PV project in Central America and the Caribbean, in a ceremony led by Vice President Raquel Peña.

Developed by Spanish renewable energy company Acciona Energía in partnership with local investors, the facility is located in Guaymate, La Romana province, with a total installed capacity of 162.6 MW.

The complex consists of three solar plants, with Acciona Energía holding a 51% majority stake. The remaining 49% is owned by Cotosolar Holding, which includes the JMMB Sustainable Energy Fund (FES), Grupo Pais, and other investors.

A press release highlighted the project’s community-focused initiatives, which have benefited more than 3,500 people through job training, entrepreneurship programs, road safety education, and a job bank prioritizing local employment. In addition, in partnership with Centro Arcoíris and acciona.org, Cotoperí Solar is supporting water and sanitation improvements in the Bella Vista and Villa Penca neighborhoods of Bajos de Haina, reaching more than 4,500 residents.

Cotoperí Solar adds to Acciona Energía’s renewable portfolio in the Dominican Republic, which includes the Calabaza I plant, inaugurated in June 2025. Calabaza I has an installed capacity of 58 MW, enough to supply 54,000 homes.

The Pedro Corto solar plant, located in San Juan de la Maguana province and developed in partnership with Grupo Pais, is currently under construction. It will have a nominal capacity of 63.35 MW and an expected annual output of 189.07 GWh, operating under a long-term power purchase agreement with Edesur Dominicana.

Additionally, Acciona Energía and acciona.org signed agreements with the Ministry of Energy and Mines in May 2025 to enhance access to clean energy for vulnerable communities across the country.

Meanwhile, Grupo Pais and the JMMB Sustainable Energy Fund continue to invest in renewable generation, with total projects exceeding 710 MW of installed capacity.