Hybrid solar-wind streetlight offers multiple functions

Portugal-based outdoor lighting technology specialist Omniflow has launched a flexible streetlight system that integrates wind-solar power generation. In addition to providing lighting, the system, which is typically grid-connected, can be customized to provide wireless Internet connectivity, surveillance systems, Internet of Things applications, or even electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The flagship streetlight product line, Omniled, is a hybrid solar PV and wind turbine system. It is equipped with 22% efficient Sunpower Maxeon interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells, a maximum power point tracking charge controller, a wind generator, a luminaire embedded with light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and batteries.

The streetlamps are programmed to first use renewable energy before switching to the grid. The company says the feature reduces grid power consumption, especially when configured with its proprietary energy-efficient LED arrays. Integrated motion sensors can automatically adjust light intensity to further reduce energy consumption.

“Typically, our projects range from a small parking lot area with 10-20 poles to areas with more than 200 units,” Pedro Ruão, Omniflow founder and CEO, told pv magazine. Standard installation sites are public parks, parking lots, marinas, leisure centers, and walking trails. The company has also completed off-grid lighting projects.

The Omniled 7 measures 1.20 m x 0.30 m with a pole height that ranges from 6 m to 12 m. It has a 60 W solar power rating from solar and a wind power rating of 100 W and a 500 Wh battery.

The batteries are charged by wind and solar. They have a temperature range of -20 to 60 C. When fully charged, the unit controller stops the wind turbine system. The overall system has a 2-year product warranty with optional extended warranties.

The smaller model, Omniled 35, measures 0.60 x 0.15 m and ranges in height from 3 to 5m. It has 15 W solar power, with 15 W wind and a 172 Wh battery.

The Omniled 7 luminaire provides 5,100 lm to 25,260 lm, while the smaller model has a range of 2124 to 7368 lm. The system has an IP55 enclosure.

The systems are equipped with adaptive protection response circuitry for storms and strong winds, as well as operational data loggers for monitoring and management.

Ominiflow, which was founded in 2012, has 32 patents granted and one pending for EV charging applications, according to Ruão.

Other functions that can be added to the basic lighting systems include air quality monitoring, traffic analytics, monitored parking, security and perimeter surveillance, as well as wireless Internet connectivity and EV charging. Retrofitting kits are available for existing poles.