Indian startup releases new hybrid wind-solar street light system

From pv magazine India

India's WindStream Energy Technologies has developed a hybrid wind-solar-powered LED street light system that generates more energy per square foot than a solar street light.

It recently launched the off-grid lighting system by installing it at the Hyderabad campus of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. The off-grid LED street light system includes solar modules, a wind turbine, backup batteries, a controller, and an LED.

The battery ensures continuous power supplies and covers deficiencies in power generation from renewable energy sources. The hybrid street light is available in 20 W, 40 W, and 60 W versions.

“The light-dependent resistor (LDR) in the street light enables an automatic switch on/off. Passive infra-red (PIR) sensor helps to reduce power consumption and increase the autonomy of the light,” Venkat Kumar Tangirala, managing director at Windstream Energy Technologies, told pv magazine. “The winched setup enables the panel to be brought down, cleaned, and rolled up to its position.”