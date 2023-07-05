Indian startup releases new hybrid wind-solar street light system

From pv magazine India
India's WindStream Energy Technologies has developed a hybrid wind-solar-powered LED street light system that generates more energy per square foot than a solar street light.
It recently launched the off-grid lighting system by installing it at the Hyderabad campus of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. The off-grid LED street light system includes solar modules, a wind turbine, backup batteries, a controller, and an LED.
Popular content
The battery ensures continuous power supplies and covers deficiencies in power generation from renewable energy sources. The hybrid street light is available in 20 W, 40 W, and 60 W versions.
“The light-dependent resistor (LDR) in the street light enables an automatic switch on/off. Passive infra-red (PIR) sensor helps to reduce power consumption and increase the autonomy of the light,” Venkat Kumar Tangirala, managing director at Windstream Energy Technologies, told pv magazine. “The winched setup enables the panel to be brought down, cleaned, and rolled up to its position.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.